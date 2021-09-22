THIS Tuesday, September 21, has seen the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months—just 58 new positive cases detected via diagnostic tests for active infection (PDIA).

This is the lowest number of new cases registered in the province in six months. The last time the province registered such low numbers was on March 22.

In addition to this positive data, this Tuesday was also the third consecutive day with no registered deaths from COVID-19 in the province.

Furthermore, the cumulative incidence in the province continues its downward trend, currently standing at 75.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days—slightly above the Andalucian average, which stands at 69 cases.

According to data from the Junta’s Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), there have been no new admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICU) in Malaga province and only five people have been hospitalised.

The declining trend of the active cases is supported by a high number of recovered cases, with 776 people having recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

