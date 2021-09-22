A FIRE in the Cerro del Mesto area of Mijas (Malaga) has been brought under control.



The fire, which broke out just a week after the devastating forest fire in Sierra Bermeja was brought under control, caused a moment of panic among local residents as a large plume of smoke was observed at around 2pm, near Cerrado del Aguila.

The rapid intervention of the fire brigade, including two helicopters, two fire engines, 18 firefighters, 1 operations technician and 1 environmental officer, brought the flames under control within hours of the alert.

? DECLARADO #IFMijas (#Málaga).

Medios: 1 helicóptero Súper Puma, 1 helicóptero Kamov, 2 #BRICA, 2 autobombas (18 ???), 1 técnico de operaciones y 1 agente de medio ambiente. pic.twitter.com/RzDqyLFsbD — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 21, 2021

By 6pm, the Andalucian Forest Fire Extinguishing Service (Plan Infoca) declared the fire, which had started in an area of scrubland, to be under control.

? CONTROLADO a las 18:00 horas el #IFMijas. Seguimos con la extinción con medios terrestres: 2 autobombas, 1 agente de medio ambiente y 11 #BomberosForestales. pic.twitter.com/rUEb7KSskg — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 21, 2021

According to reports from Infoca, though no casualties have been reported, it is possible that some of the nearby houses may be impacted by smoke, soot and ash from the fire.

