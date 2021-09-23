A YOUNG woman died and a man suffered serious injuries in a horror road accident involving a lorry.

The couple was hit by the lorry while driving in Antequera at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, September, 22.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A-7283 and according to the fire service, both the victims had to be cut free from the wreckage using rescue equipment.

Tragically, the 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old young man was seriously injured and rushed to Antequera Hospital.

He remains in serious condition.

READ MORE: