THE King of Spain has paid a flying visit to Andalucia, where he sampled olive oil and praised the region’s growing industry.

Felipe VI helped to open Expoliva, the International Olive Oil and Related Industries Fair, which will run until September 25 in Jaen.

The trip saw the King join the president of the Junta de Andalucia and the president of the Diputacion de Jaen at the biannual fair to toast the success of Spain’s olive oil industry.

The major event involves the participation of a dozen countries and almost 270 exhibitors.

El Rey preside, en Jaén, la inauguración de #Expoliva, la Feria Internacional del Aceite de Oliva e Industrias Afines.

During the trip, the king unveiled a plaque before he began a tour of some of the exhibitors spread over more than 13,300 square metres of floor space.

The Expoliva Fair has been taking place since 2001 and it had originally been intended for the king to carry out the grand opening in May when the festival normally takes place, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

During his main engagement at the event, Felipe toured local facilities and visited Jaen’s three protected denominations of origin of olive oil, before sampling a taste of Jaen Selección 2021 oil.

