STORMS hit parts of Extremadura and Andalucia on Thursday bringing torrential rain and flooding that swept away cars and caused huge damage to property.

The province of Huelva was the worst hit, activating a red warning, after experiencing 60 litres of rainfall in just one hour on Thursday afternoon.

Andalucia’s regional president Juanma Moreno said an emergency plan had been activated in response to the storms and commented on the sad fact that September in Andalucia meant moving from ‘fires to floods’.

? Hemos activado el Nivel 1 del Plan de Emergencias ante Riesgo de Inundaciones en la provincia de Huelva por las intensas lluvias. Por favor, mucho cuidado.



Precaución, ante todo. Sigamos las recomendaciones de los servicios de emergencia que ya trabajan en la zona. pic.twitter.com/mfBSQDJJL9 — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) September 23, 2021

Sevilla remains on amber alert where residents in the Sierra Norte in particular were warned to take precautions with heavy rain.

23/09 18:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por lluvias y/o tormentas para hoy en Andalucía y Extremadura . Imagen en vigor a las 18:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/YkYak2LatK — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 23, 2021

The Balearic Islands were also battered with storms for the third day, where flooding has closed roads in parts of Mallorca and Menorca.

Extreme weather has hit other parts of the peninsula with hailstorms in Toledo that turned the Plaza de Zocodover into a river.

Dramatic footage from Huelva in western Andalucia showed cars washed away in the town of Lepe.

Video shot from a drone showed how just how much of the town was waterlogged in the deluge.

Imágenes aéreas de las inundaciones de Lepe que dejan la piel de gallina. Desconozco el autor ? pic.twitter.com/pkjo2MF5pv — MeteoHuelva.es (@Meteohuelva) September 23, 2021

Residents filming the deluge from their balcony in Lepe caught the moment a wall collapsed.

While other footage showed the underground carpark of a supermarket in the neighbouring town of Islantilla rapidly filling up with flood water.

Mercadona de Isla Antilla. Me llega por whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/Bijd8gETdo — MeteoAljarafe Sevilla (@meteosanjuan) September 23, 2021

Further north in the Extremeño town of Almendralejo, firefighters had to rescue a woman trapped by rising water from a newspaper kiosk.

Los bomberos han rescatado a la quiosquera de la plaza de la Libertad. pic.twitter.com/NL2OV7IxPa — Cope Almendralejo (@copealmendralej) September 23, 2021

Streets were turned into rivers by the torrential rain which was expected to continue into Friday.

#DatosAEMET

Cantidades accumuladas en las 12 horas previas a las 09 UTC (11 h.l.) a partir de datos PROVISIONALES de estaciones de #AEMET

Destacan las acumulaciones por encima de 60 mm en las provincias de #Valencia, #Huelva y #Badajoz pic.twitter.com/O8xQmOJdc9 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 23, 2021

