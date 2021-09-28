BENALMADENA is hopeful that architectural firms will apply in droves for a design competition to rehabilitate the town’s derelict bullring.

The winning entry will be awarded a contract to rehabilitate the plaza de toros following on from a project that saw the renovation of the adjoining sports complex.

The design competition is an initiative set up by the town’s mayor, Victor Navas who confirmed once the administrative and technical specifications for the initiative are prepared the project will be put out to tender.

The building had fallen into a state of serious disrepair after it was closed by the regional government in 2011 for safety reasons.

The project to give the bull ring a new lease of life comes following the expansion of the Camino de la Fuentezuela which will be completed in the coming weeks.

The works adjacent to the bullring will involve a spend of almost €300,000 and will provide a new entrance to the sports centre.

Improvements have taken longer than expected due to the collapse of the wall that connects the bullring and the sports complex.

