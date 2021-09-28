HOLLYWOOD actor Johnny Depp has announced plans to team up with a Spanish partner in a new European film production venture.

The 58-year-old star unveiled plans for IN.2 Film, which will be a U.K.-based production house, during the 69th edition of the San Sebastian film festival where he received the Donostia award.

Actor Johnny Depp receives the Donostia Award, during the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, Image: Isabel Infantes/Cordon Press

This will be a sister company to his L.A.-based Infinitum Nihil which has been behind titles such as Gore Verbinski’s The Lone Ranger and Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows.

The latest partnership involves an international development agreement with Adolfo Blanco´s A Contracorriente Films, a Spanish independent film distribution and production company.

Adolfo Blanco, Image – Cordon Press

Blanco stated that he is “very proud to be working with Johnny Depp, and delighted to try and identify films with the ability to target specific audiences and remain competitive in the market.

These new projects will add to the company’s ever growing list of titles such as Untouchable and The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared as well as Aquí y allá and Varda by Agnès.

With the help of producers, Alexandra Stone, Jelena Goldbach, Julien Temple and Jeremy Thomas ; Depp and Blanco are currently working on a slate of productions set for 2022/2023, featuring films and television series.

Depp and British producers Stephen Deuters and Stephen Malit, will be scouting for filmmaking talent around Europe, to create productions “focusing on European sensibility combined with American accessibility.”

The trio most recently collaborated on Infinitum Nihil´s most recent production – Julien Temple’s Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, which won the Special Jury Prize in last year’s edition of the San Sebastián festival.

Julien Temple, Johnny Depp and Victoria Mary Clarke at the premiere of Crock of Gold A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan. Photo: Cordon Press.

Depp said, “I’ve spent years and years telling everyone in and out of Hollywood that not every film has to be a blockbuster, nor formulaic.

“Many films I have worked on were directed by artists and people didn’t get to see them because they were out of the studio system. We want to help those artists, because if you get one of these films made, you win.”

When asked if any of the films they would be working on would feature him as a lead actor, he jokingly replied, “if the writer and the director think I should be there, I can certainly do it – if they can afford it.”

