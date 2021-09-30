SPANISH beekeepers care for an astonishing 3 million hives, making it the leading EU nation for honey production.

A survey by EU Agriculture designed to show the robustness of each country’s pollinators, which are vital for crops to flourish, revealed the figures for each country.

? #Beehives in ??: 18.9 millions.



Beehives by country (thousands):

?? 2,967

?? 2,247

?? 1,766

?? 1,751

?? 1,687

?? 1,631

?? 1,163

?? 951

?? 863

?? 754

?? 694

?? 461

?? 426

?? 335

?? 214

?? 209

?? 179

?? 144

?? 104

?? 82

?? 80

?? 76

?? 58

?? 48

?? 27

?? 5

— EU Agriculture? (@EUAgri) September 27, 2021

In total there are 18.9 million hives in the EU, with Spain (2.967 million) beating Romania (2.246 million) for top spot, a long way ahead of Poland (1.766 million) and France (1.751 million).

Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture has been looking to boost the nation’s honey industry by introducing new labelling laws which must show the countries of origin so that 100% Spanish honey can be clearly identified.

