LOVERS of Spanish nougat ‘turron’ had a treat at Alicante’s Gastronomy Fair 2021 – they had the chance to tuck into the biggest turron bar in the world which measured a massive 56 metres long.
Nougat maker Roberto Pico was in charge of making the monster bar which beat the previous record of 55 metres for the Alicante delicacy .
Pico worked for a week to make the bar which included 270 kilos of almonds, egg whites and honey.
The nougat was cut and offered as a tasting to the public attending the fair.
