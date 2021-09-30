LOVERS of Spanish nougat ‘turron’ had a treat at Alicante’s Gastronomy Fair 2021 – they had the chance to tuck into the biggest turron bar in the world which measured a massive 56 metres long.

Nougat maker Roberto Pico was in charge of making the monster bar which beat the previous record of 55 metres for the Alicante delicacy .

Alicante Gastronómica elabora el turrón más grande del

mundo, 56 metros, en homenaje a José Enrique Garrigós. pic.twitter.com/AOpmsleERB — ???? ??????? (?????) (@futurobloguero) September 26, 2021 The blog influencer Paco Becero (Lazy Blog) shares a video of the bar

Pico worked for a week to make the bar which included 270 kilos of almonds, egg whites and honey.

The nougat was cut and offered as a tasting to the public attending the fair.

