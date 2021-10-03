Beautiful large apartment situated on the 1st floor of the building. 105 sq.m. of constructed area distributed between 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, very spacious living room and large terrace. Bedrooms are located in the interior part of the building with windows facing the patios. Lovely open type kitchen, with lots of workspace and fully equipped with all necessary kitchen appliances. Laundry room with direct access to one of the patios, where can easily dry the laundry. 1 single bedroom and 1 double bedroom share a bathroom and the master suite has a private bathroom. All bedrooms… See full property details
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Guardamar del Segura – € 175,000
