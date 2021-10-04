Studio

El Paraiso, Málaga

  0 beds

  1 baths

€ 77,000

Studio for sale in El Paraiso with pool garage - € 77,000

South facing, top floor studio apartment located within an easy walk of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, tennis, golf and (via footbridge) the beach. The property is on a gated complex with parking on community streets outside or within a secure carpark nearby. This studio apartment would benefit from some modernisation but is ideally located for those looking for a holiday bolthole or rental investment property. It is on the second floor but there is no lift… See full property details

