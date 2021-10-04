South facing, top floor studio apartment located within an easy walk of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, tennis, golf and (via footbridge) the beach. The property is on a gated complex with parking on community streets outside or within a secure carpark nearby. This studio apartment would benefit from some modernisation but is ideally located for those looking for a holiday bolthole or rental investment property. It is on the second floor but there is no lift… See full property details
Home Featured Property Studio for sale in El Paraiso with pool garage – € 77,000
Studio for sale in El Paraiso with pool garage – € 77,000
