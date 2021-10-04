ALICANTE is putting up its Christmas lights across the city centre involving over two million LEDs.

870 arches of lights will adorn over a hundred streets and squares in the city.

Erection work started last week with the big switch-on scheduled for late November.

The City Council are using a company that produces the world-famous display in Vigo.

Iluminaciones Ximenex have been given a budget of €343,000 for the Alicante lights- 36% more than last year.

New giant motifs have been created for the display with arches already erected on a number of roads.

Ground level lighting will also be installed at the Town Hall and Seneca squares.

Alicante’s Infrastructure councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, said: “Visitors liked last year’s Christmas lights which bring in tourists who in turn spend money in local shops.”

