A BLAZE that broke out in Casares in Spain’s Malaga province in the hills above Estepona has been brought under control by fire teams.

The wildfire started around 7.30pm on Wednesday evening in the area known as Monte del Duque in Casares for causes that have yet to be established.

Estamos trabajando en un incendio forestal localizado en la zona de Monte del Duque de #Casares.

Teams of firefighters battled through the night. Infoca said 81 specialist firefighters had been brought in to work alongside regular fire brigade crew while air support was provided by two water-carrying helicopters.



Medios: 2 helicópteros (M7 y K70), 67 #BomberosForestales, 2 técnicos de operaciones, 1 agente de medio ambiente y 3 vehículos pesados de extinción.

The blaze was declared “stabilized” by Andalucia’s specialist forest firefighting service Infoca on Thursday morning.

A small team would continue in the affected zone to ensure embers were completely extinguished.

ESTABILIZADO el #IFCasares. Trabajan en la zona 16 #BomberosForestales y 1 vehículo pesado de extinción.





The latest wildfire comes just weeks after one of the worst wildfires in recent times ravaged close to 10,000 hectares on nearby hillsides across the Sierra Bermeja.