AN Elche gym owner and judo instructor has been remanded into custody over alleged child sex abuse at his premises.

The man, 60, has run his business for over three decades in the Carrus area of the city.

The assaults are said to have happened several years ago.

He was first arrested in July after police received a complaint from the parents of a girl.

The man was granted bail after an Elche court appearance.

Police investigations uncovered further allegations leading to his rearrest and imprisonment in early September.

The Informacion newspaper reports there are 11 victims, all girls, who were aged between eight and thirteen at the time of the abuse.

All of the sexual abuse is said to have taken place at the man’s gym.

The police are not ruling out the possibility that more children could have been involved.