JOURNALIST and writer Carme Chaparro has publically slammed Valencia’s Four-Star ‘Hotel Conqueridor’, based in the center of the Mediterranean city.

The 48-year-old news host, television personality and writer took to Twitter to blast the hotel for offering the worst hotel stay ever.

De vergüenza.

Hotel en el centro de Valencia.

Hotel Conqueridor ????????

Llego a media tarde.

Nadie en recepción.

Todo parece vacío y a oscuras, si no fuera por una tele al fondo, encendida.

Hola, hola, grito. ¿Hay alguien?

Pasan los minutos.

Busco el teléfono de recepción… — Carme Chaparro ? (@CarmeChaparro) October 4, 2021

Chaparro complained that she arrived at a completely “empty and dark” reception area, with no hotel staff in sight.

In scenes reminiscent of Fawlty Towers, she eventually attempted to attract attention by calling the hotel, but that didn’t work either.

After quite some time, she explains, somebody who appeared out of an elevator and apologised as they were “fixing a fault”.

According to Chaparro, this situation is an embarrassment for a 4-star hotel which had only one person to take care of the entire hotel, despite having more than 100 rooms and apparently being full at the time.

She explained how the hotel “continues to charge for rooms as a four-star”, but whilst saving money on the salary of its workers. She said: “workers are still in an ERTE that all Spaniards are paying”.

Whilst Hotel Conqueridor boasts a strong 4.1 rating on Google with more than 580 reviews, many of the more recent comments seem to be negative.

PHOTO: Google

The journalist notes that the hotel does have more staff in the mornings to clean the rooms and to offer breakfasts, but she adds that the hotel is so short staffed the wait for breakfast can be long, she told how she tried to have breakfast twice, but it was impossible because “there is a long line”.

She added: “No room service, no kitchen, no cafeteria since morning … Nothing. A single employee for much of the day”.

She also criticized the lack of plugs in the room of a hotel that is supposed to boast 4-stars. She said: “There is only one … the one on the TV, so to be able to charge the phone, you only have one option: unplug the TV and then you can charge your mobile”.

Carme Chaparro is well known across Spain for presenting news, as well as other shows such as the documentary Mujeres al Poder (women to power), she is also a contributor on talk shows and writes for magazines such as Mujer Hoy (women today).

In 2018 she received the Award from Spain’s Observatory against Domestic and Gender Violence, in recognition of “her firm commitment to freedom, equality and women’s rights”.

