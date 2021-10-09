2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Tolox - € 159,000

Finca/Country House Tolox, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 159,000

Beautiful Rustic Finca in Tolox!Beautiful country house for sale on the outskirts of Tolox, of 115m2, with two bedrooms, living room with fireplace and open concept kitchen, and full bathroom with shower.House less than 12 years old, in excellent condition, ready to move into!It is located on a large plot of almost 5400m2, completely fenced, the entire area of the house surrounded by grass and very well maintained.The farm has many olive trees and more fruit trees and has very good access with a paved road to the property!Unique property located in an idyllic location in the Sierra de las… See full property details