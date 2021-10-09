THE Spanish low-cost airline has announced that this winter, it will operate flights from the capital of the Costa del Sol to Munich.

The new connection, starting on December 3, will operate two weekly flights, on Mondays and Fridays, and facilitate travel between the two European cities.

In an official statement the airline has said that the company ‘continues to work to boost international air traffic and promote the recovery of tourism in Spain.’

Vueling is the third company at Malaga airport, where it has a hub and a total of five Airbus A320 (180 seats) that use the airport facilities permanently.

The Spanish airline has also recently won the Skytrax award for the best ‘low cost’ company in Europe.

Before awarding its traditional World Airline Awards, including the award to Vueling for the best low-cost company on the continent throughout the health crisis, the specialist in the aviation sector, Skytrax, carried out surveys covering the period September 2019 to July 2021.

The World Airline Awards have been awarded since 1999 and are recognised as one of the highest accolades in the airline industry. Skytrax chooses from 350 airlines and refers to their awards as the ‘Oscars of the aviation industry.’

READ MORE: