The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott visited the campus of The British School of Barcelona (BSB), which recently opened in the centre of Barcelona.

On Wednesday last week the ambassador was guided through the campus, located in a modernist building with capacity for up to 200 students between the ages of 3 and 10. The campus has 500 square metres of outdoor learning areas and 750 square metres of indoor spaces with natural light.

Hugh Elliott said: “The United Kingdom is proud to see our family of British schools grow all over the world, and to be able to offer the National curriculum in England to more than 65,000 students who receive a British education in Spain. I am personally delighted to welcome this new campus of The British School of Barcelona in the capital of Catalonia, a fine example of BSB’s excellent work for over 60 years”.

PHOTO: British School Barcelona

The campus was created through an investment of 15 million euros by the international education group Cognita. The group has 87 schools in 12 countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The British Schools’ Executive Principal Jon Locke said: “We are honoured to welcome the British Ambassador to our new BSB campus in Barcelona, a welcoming learning environment designed according to our standards of a high-quality education at BSB”.

Ambassador Elliot was accompanied on his visit by Director of Trade and Investment in Barcelona, Paul Clark, as well as the schools’ Headteacher Katherine Monaghan.

READ MORE: