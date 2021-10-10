1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa with pool - € 295,000

Apartment Santa Ponsa, Majorca 1 beds 1 baths € 295,000

Beautiful apartment with full sea views in Santa Ponsa! The TOP apartment in the 1st sea line in Santa Ponsa in the southwest of MALLORCA with direct sea access is an absolute vacation dream. It has been completely renovated, from floors, bedrooms, modern bathrooms and kitchens to the terrace and all furniture. The prestigious and sought-after residential complex in Santa Ponsa with its own bay, direct sea access via 3 lifts and a separate communal parking area is definitely one of the HOTSPOTS apartments in this residential area. The 50sqm apartment was completely modernized in autumn 2019… See full property details