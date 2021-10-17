2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Union with pool garage - € 88,500

Apartment La Unión, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 88,500

Beautiful apartments in a typical Ibiza-style residential urbanization with communal pool, gardens and parks. Only 150 meters from the INCREDIBLE beaches of the MEDITERRANEAN sea, unique for its black sand, where you can relax and enjoy the sun 350 days a year, since the average temperature is about 18 degrees.We have several apartments both on the ground floor and on the top floor where the PENTHOUSE are at unbeatable prices from 88. € 500.The houses consist of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace – balcony or porch depending on the house and a garage.Located in a… See full property details