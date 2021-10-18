THE Spanish Government has given the green light to additional funding that the Minister of Social Rights hopes will help tackle child poverty in Spain.

The support package includes a direct payment to all families with children who are scraping by on the Minimum Living Wage (IMV).

Ione Belarra, leader of junior coalition party Unidas Podemos and minister of Social Rights, said those with low incomes will receive a supplement of up to €100 per child.

En el marco del acuerdo de PGE, hemos logrado que las familias que reciban el IMV y las que tengan bajos ingresos cobren un complemento de hasta 100 euros por hijo/a.



Un acuerdo que sigue mejorando el IMV y que nos acerca un poco más a la prestación universal por crianza. — Ione Belarra (@ionebelarra) October 13, 2021

Last week on Twitter she wrote: “Within the framework of the PGE agreement, we have managed to get families that receive the IMV and those with low incomes to charge a supplement of up to 100 euros per child. An agreement that continues to improve the IMV and that brings us a little closer to the universal childbearing benefit.”

She has now said the money will go to ‘those parents who do not work and who are in worse conditions’.

“What marks this progress is that a large proportion of these low-income families is going to receive support,” she added.

What are the requirements to access the aid?

As detailed by the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security Jose Luis Escriva during a press conference discussing next year’s budget, the objective is that this support package will be in force by the beginning of next year.

These are the requirements that families must meet to access aid:

Families of two adults and two children with incomes of up to €32,100 per year

Families of two adults and one child with incomes of up to €27,000 per year

Single-parent families and two children with an annual income of €30,800

Single-parent families with one child and €27,000 per year

The new cash boost will offer payment for each child in families with low incomes. The maximum amount of €100 euros will be given to families who have a child under three years of age, €70 if the child is between three and six years old. €50 will be offered for every child in a low-income family between the ages of six to 18.

For example, someone with two dependent children aged two and five and earned income of €200 per month, will be given an additional €170 euros to the €681 they receive from the IMV, raising the total amount to €851.

Another example would be if a parent has two children aged one and four and an earned income of €1,000 without being a beneficiary of the IMV. They will receive €170 euros.

In addition, you must be a resident of Spain, be in a situation of economic vulnerability and have previously applied for benefits and appear as a job applicant.

How to apply for help?

All those families that meet the prerequisites can request this help through the Tax Agency website and fill out form 140. This can be presented in person, by phone or online and directly at a Tax Agency Delegation or Administration.

