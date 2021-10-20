MAJOR work has started to clear ravines and land of objects that could cause floods in the rainfall season in l’Alfas del Pi on the northern Costa Blanca.

Regular cleaning and clearing has been intensified in areas that suffer the greatest risk of flooding.

The aim is to remove excess waste and soil as well as rubbish that could hinder normal water flows and therefore affect drainage system during severe downpours.

L’Alfas technical service and cleaning councillor, Oscar Perez, said: “This is an important effort carried out between different council departments in association with companies like Hidraqua to minimise flood risks.”

Besides the daily maintenance of the local sewer network, the cleaning of scuppers takes place regularly.

Scuppers are used in urban areas to collect rainwater and then divert it into drains.

