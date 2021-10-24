2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Alhaurin el Grande - € 189,000

Penthouse Alhaurín el Grande, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 189,000

A WELL PRICED, SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APARTMENT, WELL PRESENTED AND BOASTING A PRIVATE GARDEN. Southerly orientation. AT A GLANCE 2 DOUBLE BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS BRIGHT AND SUNNY WELL PRESENTED FABULOUS VIEWS Top floor 2 bedroomed apartment with stunning open views over the golf course, with its own direct access from the street via a private walled garden. Spacious marble floored lounge with triple aspect windows, which lead to a south facing terrace with open panoramic views to the golf course. A large fully fitted kitchen and breakfast area which has a window overlooking the private garden to… See full property details