ACTOR Priyanka Chopra is making a bit of a splash during her recent trip to Spain’s Valencia region – quite literally.
The Hollywood star – and former Miss World – who appears opposite Keanu Reeves in upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections – has been scuba diving off Benidorm.
The new Victoria Secret ambassador claims ‘exploring God’s glorious creations under the sea” is the perfect way to ‘de-stress’. This comes after a series of long days filming in nearby Valencia, where she has been making the action-thriller Amazon series Citadel alongside Richard Madden.
The 39-year-old star has also taken a visit to Valencia cathedral with her mother and enjoyed the good weather on Las Arenas beach and then on a yacht outside the city’s port.
