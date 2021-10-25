SOME 50,000 people have visited the Autumn Patios of Cordoba over the two weekend special autumn festival to mark 100 years since the patio contest began.

As of Saturday 23, a total of 49,138 people had visited the patios to view the architectural treasures that are typical of Cordoba and enjoy the incomparable beauty of the Cordoba courtyards, packed with trees and flowers, fountains and adornments.

According to the data provided by the City Council, the most visited patios were those in the Alcazar Viejo area, seven in total, which registered more than 25,000 visitors.

However, the patio which registered the most visitors in the whole city, with 4,453 people, was Patio number 40 in Calle San Basilio.

The five courtyards of Santa Marina-San Agustin received more than 9,600 visitors, the most popular being the Marroquies courtyard which saw 2,867 visitors admire its flora, while the courtyard in the Regina-Realejo area received almost 1,000 people.



In the San Lorenzo area, more than 3,500 people visited the five patios on display there, while 2,200 patio fans wandered through the courtyards of Santiago-San Pedro.

The San Francisco-Juderia patios saw more than 7,100 visitors with the Martinez Rücker patio charming more than 3,600 visitors.

READ MORE: