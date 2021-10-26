THE director general of the DGT (Spanish Traffic Authority) has launched a campaign to monitor bicycles and scooters on pavements and pedestrian areas.

This campaign, which aims to raise awareness of pedestrian mobility and highlights that ‘pavements are exclusive pedestrian spaces’, commenced yesterday, Monday, and will run until November 7.

The national campaign is aimed at municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, which in Malaga province affects Marbella and Malaga city, and sees the support and collaboration of the Policial Local in the targeted municipalities.

According to the Interior Ministry, the objective of the campaign is to ‘achieve an effective reduction in accidents on pavements, pedestrianised streets and promenades—exclusive pedestrian zones.’

With the slogan ‘No pasa’ and the hashtag ‘#HagamosAcera’, the movement has been promoted on buses and urban outdoor media in Madrid, Seville, Valencia, Zaragoza and Malaga, as well as radio spots and on social networks.

According to official data from the DGT, the accident rate on urban roads in Malaga involving these vehicles between January 1 and June 30 of 2021, was 86 bicycle accidents and 35 accidents involving personal mobility vehicles (VMP). Fortunately, no fatalities were registered.

The campaign has been supported by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), the Walking Cities Network, the Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities (Cermi) and the Spanish Confederation of Organisations for the Elderly.

