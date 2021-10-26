A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Fuengirola for an alleged offence of exhibitionism.

The man, who was arrested by Policia Nacional, had allegedly exposed his genitals and touched himself in front of several minors at a restaurant in Fuengirola.

According to official sources, the individual exposed his genitals after coming out of the bathroom and touched himself while sitting at a table.

The acts were allegedly carried out in front of minors.

The arrest was made following a complaint by the manager of the establishment and a mother who had been at the restaurant with her underage daughter and had also been witness to the indecent exposure.

Police officers were quickly deployed to the scene of the incident after receiving a 091 emergency call, and following an interview with the manager and the mother, the officers identified the individual.

The man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

