A gigantic sunfish was caught up in tuna fishing nets off the coast of Ceuta, one of Spain’s enclaves in north Africa.

The fish, known as a pez luna in Spanish measured 3.2 metres long and 2.9metres wide and weighed in a whopping two tonnes.

Enrique Ostale, a marine biologist at the University of Seville was there to study the creature.

He said he had only ever heard of sunfish this size from books but never thought he would see one so big.

After being weighed and measured, the creature released safely back into the wild.

READ ALSO: