AN earthquake with a magnitude registering 4.4 on the Richter scale shook people awake in Spain’s northwestern most corner on Friday morning.

The epicentre was recorded just off the northern coast of Galicia a few kilometres off the coast of A Coruña at a depth of around 10km beneath the Cantabrian Sea, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN).

It was felt across much of the northwestern region at 6.32 am when residents from Lugo to A Coruña were shaken awake to find objects around them rattling.

“Everything was moving,” said one resident in Sada reported by local newspaper El Faro de Vigo.

"Se ha movido todo", o "lo he sentido muchísimo", son algunos de los comentarios https://t.co/CLyecJORQJ — Faro de Vigo (@Farodevigo) October 29, 2021

The last significant earthquake in recent memory hit the region of Galicia in 1997 and measured 5.1 on the Richter scale.

READ ALSO: