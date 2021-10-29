THE BRITISH EMBASSY has taken to social media this week, warning Brits against submitting fraudulent residency applications – either directly or through a third party.

Through their own Facebook package, Brits in Spain, the Madrid office warned that Spanish authorities are on the alert for forged healthcare insurance, padrón certificates and lease contracts, as well as people falsely claiming student status.

They stressed: “This only applies to a very small minority, but it is a useful reminder that if you are using a gestor, do make sure they are as reputable as possible.”

WARNING: The British Embassy in Madrid

Since the UK officially left the EU on January 1, 2020, there has been a number of instances of so-called “gestores” submitting false residency claims on behalf of UK Nationals, who the authorities have then uncovered.

The British Embassy recommends using the online database of registered gestores clickable here.

The Olive Press looked at the municipality of Rojales on the Costa Blanca, which includes the expat urbanisation of Ciudad Quesada, and found just one registered gestore on the database – a Cabrera Gallego, Juan José in nearby Heredades.

Also, if expats are submitting applications themselves, it is important to provide as much documentation as possible to avoid being turned down for lack of evidence – the most important being that applicants moved to Spain before January 1, 2021.

Organisations that form part of the UK Nationals Support Fund can provide free, confidential support and advice with residency applications to those who need additional assistance.

However, they will only be able to take on new cases until December 31, 2021, so do take advantage of them now if you need to.

Readers can find details of who is eligible for support and the relevant organisation for your area by clicking here.

