ACTOR Sharon Stone brought some Hollywood glamour to Sevilla last week when she stayed in the Andalucian capital to attend the Elle Awards.

The 63-year-old actor famous for roles that include Basic Instinct and Casino took her followers on a tour of Sevilla’s Plaza España, when she marvelled at the setting.

“Look how gorgeous this is, this is Seville,” she said in a video posted on Twitter which has clocked up more than 270,000 views since October 29.

“I’m at the Elle awards but with Covid I don’t like to go to after parties where people can get in my face so I like to walk around and see where we are,” she continued. “Isn’t it gorgeous? Look at the mother of pearl inlay…”

She ends her dispatch with: “Sharon Stone, reporting from Seville. Good Night”.

SS Reporting from Plaza de España

She also posted a video of the Giralda Tower at sunset, it’s bells ringing out across the city, in a stunning view from her room at the luxury 5-star Hotel Alfonso XIII.

SS Reporting from Seville, Spain

And she seemed delighted when she was presented with a Betis football shirt with her name emblazoned on it, a gift from star players Joaquin and Marc Barta from the Sevilla club.

Sharon Stone se une al reparto de EL PLAN.

