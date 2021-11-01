AN Alicante man, 28, cleared out the bank account of his foster parents in an online spending spree after he stopped living with them.

The couple, aged in their 80’s, took him in when he was just five-years-old.

The Policia Nacional have arrested the man for defrauding his foster parents, now aged in their eighties, of over €38,000.

The man’s relationship broke down with them last year and he moved to another property owned by the couple.

Before he departed for pastures new, he made a note of their bank card details.

The police said he subsequently made 645 illegal transactions in 11 months.

He mainly used online shopping sites where bought computers, games, and consoles, as well as making takeaway food orders.

The couple’s bank account balance was ‘almost zero’ according to the police.

