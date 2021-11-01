TWO people died in a Valencia cemetery this Monday morning as gunshots were fired as part of an ongoing dispute between two Roma families.

The two fatalities came from the same family, known as Los Bocanegras,

The assault happened at Torrent cemetery in the Valencia City area.

Three members of Los Bocanegras were convicted in 2019 for the attempted murder of two members of the rival Los Marcos family.

Early police reports suggest that a 45-year-old man suffered a fatal gun shot to his back this morning.

A 79-year-old male relative died of a heart attack, while a man, 20, suffered a severe leg wound.

The 20-year-old is said to be the son of the deceased 45-year-old.

Several people were taken to hospitals and health centres.

The incident happened shortly before 10.00 am on the feast of All Saints Day.

It’s a national bank holiday where families go to local cemeteries to lay flowers and remember deceased relatives.

Torrent cemetery was cordoned off by the Policia Nacional and Policia Local as inquiries continue.

Image Credit: Communitat Valenciana

