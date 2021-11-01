2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto Rico with garage - € 269,000

Apartment Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria 2 beds 2 baths € 269,000

Residencial El Valle, Private Terraced house, property for sale in Puerto Rico, Mogán, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands. By Canary House Real Estate. The house is sold furnished and equipped. Distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, living room, patio, large terrace with Jacuzzi and views of the valley and the mountains. The house is ready to move into. It is located in the 'Residencial El Valle' Complex. Private and residential complex. It has common areas with Wi-Fi, lifts, parking, gardens, Jacuzzi and swimming pools. It is close to all services, supermarkets, schools,… See full property details