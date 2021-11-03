BARCELONA’S famous landmark tower, the ‘Torre Glories’, will open a brand new mirador to the public from spring 2022.

The viewpoint, which will offer spectacular views of the city, will open to the public in the spring of 2022. The area will also house a multidisciplinary cultural space that will unite art, technology, science and environmental studies.

The mirador will offer 360-degree views of Barcelona from a height of more than 120 meters. Visitors will be able to go on a journey through different spaces where a state-of-the-art exhibition and great works of art by contemporary artists such as Tomás Saraceno will be on display.

PHOTO: Torre Glories (Wikicommons)

The Torre Glòries, formerly known as Torre Agbar, is a 38-story skyscraper located in the heart of the Catalan capital. It is found in Barcelona’s tech start-up and business hub of Poblenou.

The tower was originally designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, and stands at 144.44 m high with a diameter of 39m. The tower was completed in June 2005 and was officially opened by King Juan Carlos I on 16 September 2005.

The building was originally owned by the multinational group Agbar, which based itself in the tower. In 2017 it was purchased by Merlin Properties real estate group and it was renamed as Torre Glòries after the name of the adjacent square.

READ MORE: