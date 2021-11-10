Villa

Villena, Alicante

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 150,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Villena with pool garage - € 150,000

Now reduced to just less than 150,000€ This really is remarkable value and only five minutes to Villena a fabulous town in inland Spain yet only 40 minutes to Alicante Airport and 5 minutes more to the beaches. There is no doubt that bringing the property up to scratch will cost 20-25,000€ unless you are capable of doing the work, or part of the work yourselves. In prime condition this is a 250,000€ Villa. Although this is one house it has been separated into a 3 Bed 1 Bath Upper Floor and 1 Bed big Apartment on the ground level so it is perfect for two families or to live in one part… See full property details

