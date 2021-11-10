AFTER eight months behind bars, six suspects accused of trying to burn a police van have been released.

A judge has cleared the suspects for release if they pay bail of €40,000 (or €45,000 in the case of one of them).

The six presumed anarchists are accused of trying to burn down a van belonging to the Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona during the protests against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel on February 27 2021.

The judge accepted that the Italian and French nationals pose a flight risk, but ruled that the danger of flight can be avoided by imposing bail, withdrawing their passports, and banning them from leaving Spain. They will also be expected to attend weekly appearances in court.

Pro-Hasel protests spiral into violence throughout Spain

The legal representatives of the six have demanded their immediate release based on a report made by Barcelona Firefighters, who concluded that the burning of a van belonging to the Guàrdia Urbana during the protests in favor of Hasel’s freedom posed a “low risk” for the police officer who was inside at the time, and who was able to escape the vehicle before it was incinerated.

Investigators are currently investigating, building a case, and deciding on which charges to pursue against the six accused.

