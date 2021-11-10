A Latvian man, branded as one of Europe’s ‘most wanted fugitives’ has been arrested on a Torre Pacheco urbanisation in the Murcia region.

The ENFAST(European Network for the Active Search of Fugitives) said locating 39-year-old Gatis Zvingulis was a key priority for them.

Two other assailants were arrested but Zvingulis fled the country.

He’s been on the run since 2017 after fatally stabbing a man during a family party in the Latvian coastal city of Ventspils.

ZVINGULIS IN 2013

He took his brother’s identification documents and has been living on a Torre Pacheco urbanisation for the last four years

The area has a significant non-Spanish population which made it easier for Zvingulis to try to blend in unnoticed.

EUROPOL spent the last two years searching for the Latvian fugitive.

Their ENFAST colleagues got tip-off a few months ago that he was the Murcia region, leading to his arrest by the Policia Nacional on Monday lunchtime.

Image Credits: Policia Nacional and Facebook