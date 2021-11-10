GUARDIA Civil officers and Social Security inspectors interviewed players at ten Spanish football clubs this Wednesday as part of a nationwide fraud probe.

Training sessions were interrupted with unscheduled visits to clubs that played in Segunda Division B two years ago.

Players were taken aside and quizzed about their salaries.

Checks were made that amounts paid matched what was written on their employment contracts and that correct Social Security deductions were being made.

The probe involves ten clubs after a written complaint was sent to the Spanish FA(the Royal Spanish Football Federation) in 2020.

The clubs being investigated are Hercules and La Nucia in Alicante Province; CD Calhorra in La Rioja; Cartagena FC in Murcia; CD Atletico Baleares in Mallorca; Salamanca CF in Castilla y Leon; Extremadura UD and Merida AD in Extremadura; and Atletico Sanluqueño CF and Real Balompedica Linese in Andalucia.

11 Segunda Division B clubs accused ten rivals of fraud which in turn they say penalised them because they behaved lawfully.

The National Anti-Fraud office then opened a probe with the Guardia Civil focusing on whether correct Social Security contributions are being made on player salaries at the ten accused clubs.