CHRISTMAS is one of the most celebrated festivals of the year and Malaga is among the must-see places to visit over the festive season.

Just days away from the switch on of its one-million-euro Christmas lights, Malaga City has been chosen among the 20 most beautiful cities in Europe to visit at Christmas.

According to the prestigious website European Best Destinations, Malaga City offers an exceptional spectacle to visitors from all over the world and is among the best Christmas destinations in Europe.

The European Best Destinations portal also highlights the fact that Malaga, as well as being a fashionable destination for European travellers, has the highest number of museums per square kilometre on the continent.

Additionally, during the festive season, the city’s characteristic palm trees are decorated with Christmas garlands and street concerts take place.

Each year, hundreds of people wait excitedly in Larios Street for the switching on of the lights, marking the start of the Christmas season. This year the festive lights, among the best in Europe, will be switched on the last Friday in November, 26.

It is not yet known if there will be a light and sound show like before the coronavirus pandemic, however, lights will also be set up in other areas away from the city centre, such as the La Concepcion Botanical-Historical Garden, so as to encourage visits to the monument and, also, ease pressure on the streets in the central area.

READ MORE: