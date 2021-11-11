NOW THAT we are all getting used to the darker nights drawing, one conscientious local council in the Vega Baja area is offering advice to prevent opportunist property crime.

ROJALES TOWN HALL

Rojales Town Council took to social media this week, urging residents to ensure they have home security measures in place.

They said: “This year has been particularly difficult for a lot of people, and the last thing we want to see is anyone becoming a victim of burglary.”

They reminded people that, “A home in darkness could be an invitation to a burglar.”

Among the common sense measures listed, they advised,

Keeping windows and doors locked and leaving lights on when you are out, perhaps by using timers or sensors.

Ensure you have basic home security measures in place to help to deter thieves.

Consider using a light timer or a ‘Dusk to Dawn’ LED Bulb with a sensor.

Using timer switches gives the impression someone is at home.

Other crime prevention measures were listed, including: –

Make sure bushes, hedges and trees aren’t creating easy hiding places for burglars.

Think about installing exterior security lights at the front and back of your property.

Leave the radio or the television on to give the impression that the house is occupied.

If possible, invest in a CCTV system. You can now buy cameras that allow you to monitor your home remotely via your smartphone or tablet.

A festive reminder also came that with Christmas approaching, households might have more expensive items in the home than usual.

People must make sure they have the right level of cover for these possessions.

Most reputable insurers increase your cover during this period, contact your insurer to check your cover.

