SEXUAL EQUALITY will be addressed on the Costa Blanca this month, as Orihuela City Council and the Bar Association organise a regional day to address the issue of gender violence.

A conference was announced this morning, November 11, titled: “The right of victims of gender violence to file a complaint with guarantees and to have effective judicial protection.”

WORKING TOGETHER: The Councilor for Equality, Almudena Baldó, Dean of the Orihuela Bar Association, Manuel Almarcha and its treasurer, Mariola Hernandez

It will be held on November 17 at La Lonja de Orihuela, in the runup to activities scheduled to coincide with the commemoration of the ‘International Day Against Violence of Gender’ on November 25.

Participating will be lawyers, judges, magistrates, prosecutors, police and surviving victims of this gender violence.

Orihuela’s Councillor for Equality, Almudena Baldó, confirmed: “This day will have a regional focus and is very important in order to address this scourge.”

Inviting: “All professionals from Orihuela, the region and the province of Alicante to participate in its development.”

Attention will be brought to the value of the victim feeling protected during and after the filing of a complaint.

Dean of the Orihuela Bar Association, Manuel Almarcha, said that: “This institution will always be at the disposal of this City Council as well as the rest of the Vega Baja.”

The conference will be opened on November 17 by the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, with registration to attend available by completing the form clickable here.

