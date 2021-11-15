OVER a million passengers used Alicante-Elche airport in October- the first time the million mark has been passed in 20 months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport owner, Aena, said 1,070,617 people used the facility last month compared to just 241,178 a year earlier.

935,581 of last month’s users were foreign travellers.

The airport was Spain’s fifth-busiest in October.

The overall total is still half-a-million down on the October 2019 total, six months before the pandemic began.

4.6 million people have used Alicante-Elche airport this year which so far adds up to nearly a million more than the whole of 2020.

It’s all still a far cry from the record-breaking 2019 total of 15.3 million travellers.

Aena has previously said that it could take until 2024 to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels.

The airport nevertheless is running a ‘low season’ flight schedule similar to two years ago.

27,800 services have been announced until March 26 with an estimated five million potential travellers.

Image Credit: Cordon Press

