2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benalmadena with pool - € 230,000

Apartment Benalmádena, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 230,000

Cozi ground floor apartment, with direct access to the community swimming pool and gardens. Ideal to enjoy the sun in the terrace while watching the children around the pool. It has 2 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms, on of them ensuite, a well-equipped kitchen open to the living room and a covered terrace. Also a closed garage big enough for 2 cars. The complex has 2 swimming pools and a large community garden. Located just by the access to the motorway and next door to the shopping area with Carrefour, laundry, pharmacy, bars, pizzería, and so on… See full property details