TWO children and an adult were killed in a fire at a house in Almeria.

They all tragically died at the scene of the blaze in El Alquia on Wednesday morning, police said.

Emergency services rushed to the home at 00.10am after neighbours reported smoke and flames coming from the roof of a property on Euro Street.

The identity of those lost in the fatal blaze has not yet been disclosed.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

