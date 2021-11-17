HOW early would you wake up for a prime parking spot?

For residents of Calle Nuredduna in the Mallorca capital Palma, getting up long before the sun rises is the only hope of securing local parking.

The queue began to form at 6am on Wednesday, November 17 for those hoping to get their hands on one of the fifty parking vouchers for the Gabriel Alomar Avenue carpark.

The coveted parking vouchers worth €60 monthly are given out by the Societat Municipal d’Aparcaments to Calle Nuredduna locals so they can use the Avenida Gabriel Alomar carpark.

This comes following the pedestrianization of the street where 70 public parking spaces were lost.

Local Miguel Arbona joined the queue at 6am while Natalia Bosch joined half an hour later.

Local Natalia Bosch joined the queue at 6:30am explaining that the discount voucher was the only hope she had of finding a parking space when she returns home from work at 10pm each night.

“It is impossible to find a parking space in Nuredduna,” she told local newspaper Diario de Mallorca.

She said she often has to sleep over at her grandparents’ house in the Levante industrial estate after failing to find a parking space near her home.

