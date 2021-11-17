FIVE of the six health districts in Malaga province have recorded an increase in their infection rate.

The rise is particularly marked in the Serrania de Ronda, where the incidence has doubled, from an incidence rate of 47.3 recorded last week to a current rate of 90.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, putting this health district at the head of the risk level in the province.



In the Axarquia region, the incidence rate has risen from 41.1 to 46.4 in this same week-long period. In the Costa del Sol district it has also risen from 62.4 to 71.0. In Malaga, it has risen from 50.4 recorded last Tuesday, November 10, to 61.4 recorded yesterday, Tuesday November 16.

The Guadalhorce Valley has also registered an increase, rising from 59.5 to 61.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The only exception to this upward trend is the La Vega de Antequera Health District, which has reported exactly the same figures for the last week: 34.5 positives per 100,000 inhabitants.

At a provincial level, the average incidence rate in Malaga stands at 62.3, nine points up on last week where the incidence rate sat just above the medium risk level at 53.3 positives per 100,000 inhabitants.

