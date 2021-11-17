SAN FULGENCIO Council has arranged a march and series of other events planned to commemorate the International Day Against Gender Violence.

The town encompasses La Marina Urbanisation, one of Spain’s most heavily-populated expat areas.

The march will take place on Sunday November 21, led by Ángeles Fernández of the Department of Women, Samantha Hull from the Department of Social Welfare and the town’s fourth deputy mayor, Josefa Sampere Mirete.

Fernández proclaimed: “We join together to say “enough is enough” and offer our support to all those women who suffer from gender violence.”

MARCH PLANNED: Local Councillors from San Fulgencio

Joining forces with ‘Mujeres Unidas de San Fulgencio’, the march will start in the Plaza de la Constitución at 9.30am.

Following the march, there is to be a public reading of the manifesto, where the 37 women murdered in Spain this year will be recognised.

During the week of the International Day Against Gender Violence, a sustained information and prevention campaign will take place in various areas of the municipality, funded through the State Pact of the Ministry of Equality.

Other actions include the installation of information points in town halls and public offices on November 25.

Sampere said the idea was to: “raise awareness among young people about gender violence and help them recognise the first signs of danger.”

Workshops in classrooms for school children and an information tent at the town’s market will also raise awareness and publicise support networks available to women.

The tent will be in situ on 23, 27 and 30 November and 4 December.

Also, on Saturday 27 from 8.30pm, the School of Music will hold the “Concert of Santa Cecilia and against Gender Violence”, performed by the Musical Union of San Fulgencio. Admission is free until full capacity is reached.

Councillor Hull said: “We want to invite everyone to participate in these events through which we want to raise awareness about this problem that affects so many women.”

The mayor concluded by stating: “San Fulgencio Town Council will continue to work each and every day of the year to help women who need it, as well as to achieve equality between men and women in the municipality.’

