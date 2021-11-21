SHE may have become an animal rights activist in later years, but French legend Brgitte Bardot once faced down a bull – or so it seems.

Bardot facing a bull in southern Spain (Image: La Termica)

A collection of stills from the 1957 French-Italian film ‘The Night Heaven Fell’ show Bardot on location in southern Spain.

The iconic actress filmed in Mijas, Torremolinos, Alhaurin and El Chorro and caused quite a stir in what was then a sleepy backwater.

Brigitte Bardot during the recording of the film ‘The Night Heaven Fell’ (Image: La Termica)

The stills are part of an exhibition at Malaga’s La Termica centre called Myth and Cliches in Malaga  which is open from 9am to 1pm until January 7.

Image: La Termica

