SHE may have become an animal rights activist in later years, but French legend Brgitte Bardot once faced down a bull – or so it seems.
A collection of stills from the 1957 French-Italian film ‘The Night Heaven Fell’ show Bardot on location in southern Spain.
The iconic actress filmed in Mijas, Torremolinos, Alhaurin and El Chorro and caused quite a stir in what was then a sleepy backwater.
The stills are part of an exhibition at Malaga’s La Termica centre called Myth and Cliches in Malaga which is open from 9am to 1pm until January 7.
