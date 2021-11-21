A CHARITY jamon-cutting contest will be held on Sunday, November 21, in Benalmadena.

There has long been a competitive element in mastering the fine art of carving Spanish ham, and Sunday will see the very best in the region put their skills to the test and all for a good cause.

The competition, organised by the townhall and sponsored by local entrepreneur David Romero and the Redencion brotherhood, aims to bring together the best ham cutters in Andalucia, under the motto ‘diversity in dishes.’

According to the brotherhood, the competition seeks to raise awareness for a good cause and support the Hermandad de Redencion.

The event will be held at the headquarters of the brotherhood in Arroyo de la Miel on Sunday from midday, when six specialist cutters will demonstrate the fine art of slicing Iberian ham.

Cutting cured ham requires experience and skill, and the contestants will be judged by a panel of experts who will base their scores not only on the way the ham is sliced, but also on the quality of the dishes they produce with it.

A good hand-cut ham is sliced in a firm yet gentle way, by sliding the blade across the leg of Jamon to produce thin and exquisite slices and was once the job of the butcher, the waiter or the chef in the restaurant. Now, however, it is a profession, and one that requires talent, a lot of practice and a steady hand.

Organiser David Romero, said: “The day will give visitors the chance to see the highly professional ham cutters at work and the diversity of the dishes that they create.”

